Arturo Cornejo

NORMAL — Arturo R. Cornejo, 82, of Normal, died peacefully surrounded by family at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at his home in Normal.

A celebration of Arturo's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millennium Futbol Club, 702 Maple Place, Normal, IL 61761. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Arturo was born July 3, 1937, in Colotlan, Mexico, son of Reynaldo and Elena R. Cornejo. He married Carmela Hernandez on June 16, 1968, in Mexico City.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carmela Cornejo; children, Patty (Jim) Stahly, Bloomington; Luis (Angelica) Cornejo, Normal; Fernando (Jennifer) Cornejo, Bloomington; and Freddie (Amy) Cornejo, Normal; grandchildren, Noe, Jared, Carmen, Lauren, Kate, Peyton, Kinley, Cambrie, Maddox; and a brother, Gustavo Cornejo, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Luis and Romaldo Cornejo.

Arturo worked as an accountant in Mexico. He came to the United States in 1970, and worked for Funk Seeds, Caterpillar and Illinois State University, retiring in 2007.