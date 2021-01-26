NORMAL — Atteo A. "Rocky" Dellarocca, Jr., 61 of Normal, passed away at 9:50 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington with visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Baby Fold.

Rocky was born April 11, 1959 in Litchfield , the son of Atteo A. and Marcella B. (Suchy) Dellarocca Sr. They preceded him in death.

He is survived by two brothers: Jerry and James, Dellarocca, both of Litchfield; a daughter, Athea Callahan of Wisconsin and three grandchildren. Also surviving are James McCauley and Sarah Giese, his roommates and his little buddy Christopher McCauley.

Rocky was a diesel mechanic for over thirty-five years and spent most of that time at Cummins Crosspoint in Normal.

Rocky enjoyed spending his days at his favorite place Brewe-has with his Brewe-has family. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing and traveling with his best friend Steve Tevis. Rocky loved working in the garage and getting his hands dirty with James McCauley, his treasured friend. He also had breakfast with James' dog Creed every morning.