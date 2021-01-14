NORMAL — Audrey Haning Scott, 97, formerly of Stanford, passed away at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Heritage Health in Normal, IL. Kibler -Brady-Ruestman Me-morial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington for immediate family. Officiating is Pastor John Roberson. Memorials may be made to Children's Hospital of Illinois, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637. https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/childrens-hospital-illinois- donation-form/.

Audrey Phyllis Fulton was born June 6, 1923 in Cheyenne, WY to John C. and Edith L. Tabor Fulton. She married Orville Jenkins, Jr. on September 3, 1941 in Kimball, NE. He was killed in a plane crash during a training exercise on August 21, 1944 at Model, CO. Audrey married Warren E. (Bob) Haning on June 26, 1945 in Maryville, CA. He died January 26, 1999. James B. Scott and Audrey were married July 18, 2004 in Bloomington, IL. He died February 22, 2008.

Bob and Audrey had three sons: Gregory Warren, Douglas Fulton, and John Kennedy. She is survived by Doug (Barb), Minier, John (Sarah), Romeo, MI, honorary son, Mark (LeAnne) Kunkee, San Diego, CA and daughter-in-law, Joy, Bloomington. Greg died on April 4, 2015.