WENONA — Audrey Joy Christian, 88, of Wenona, IL passed away December 18, 2020 at Snyder Village Health Center in Metamora.

Audrey was born in Galesburg IL on May 19, 1932 to Maynard and Mildred (Burcky) McCombs. Audrey attended Galesburg High School graduating in 1950 and from Illinois State University in 1954. She married Clarence "Chris" Christian on June 15, 1954.

Chris and Audrey moved to Wenona where she was employed by the Wenona/Fieldcrest school district for over 40 years teaching music and elementary students, retiring in 1999.

Audrey and her husband Chris were the founders of Saint Mary's Singers and took high school students on annual mission trips to Vanceburg, KY. She was an active community member serving in many clubs and organizations including Engle Lane Theater in Streator, St. Mary's Church, Jr Women's Club, Meals on Wheels and others. She was also known in the running community for her help and support of Starved Rock Runners and Illinois Valley Striders.

Audrey is survived by two sons: Daniel (Susan) Christian of Morton and Peter (Lori) Christian of Wenona; grandchildren: Megan Christian of Nashville, TN, Zachary Christian of Morton, IL and Kelsey Christian of Goodlettsville, TN.