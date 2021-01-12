NORMAL — Augusta Maedell Bratcher, 91, of Normal, IL, formerly of Heyworth, IL, passed away at 11:15 p.m., on January 8, 2021 at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Heyworth Cemetery, Heyworth, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in her memory. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth, IL has been entrusted with the arrangements.

She was born on August 23, 1929, the daughter of Roscoe F. and Eva Fulton Barrett. Augusta married Oscar G. Bratcher on August 1, 1947 in Bloomington, IL, he preceded her in death on April 14, 2006. Both her parents, three sons, one brother, six sisters, one granddaughter, and one son-in-law also preceded her in death.

Surviving are her two daughters: Jo Carolyn Sherrill, Bloomington, IL and Cathy Crow, Heyworth, IL; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Augusta retired from Nestle-Beich after thirty-five years of dedicated service. She was a member of the Community Baptist Church of Heyworth.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertbelangeebruce.com.