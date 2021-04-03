DELAVAN — Augustus "Gus" Lee Fortney, 82, of Delavan, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at Unity Point Health Pekin.

He was born December 6, 1938 in Delavan to Rual and Alice Clark Fortney. He married Elizabeth "Liz" Canada on June 5, 1960 in San Jose, and she survives.

Also surviving are two children: Mickey Fortney of Delavan and Penny (Eric) Hitchcock of Harrisburg, NC; four grandchildren: Branden (Shannon) Fortney, Ashton (Connor) Todd, Keith Hitchcock, and Payton Hitchcock; two great-grandchildren: Shelby and Shane; one brother-in-law, George Dirks; one niece, Linda Sturch; and one cousin, Bob Clark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Juanita "Peg" Dirks; one nephew, Jimmy Eaton; and brother-in-law, Pepper Eaton.

Gus worked construction for 15 years and retired from Caterpillar Inc. after 25 years.

He served in the Illinois National Guard for seven years.

He was a member of the Delavan United Methodist Church, where he served as head usher. He also served on the Delavan Fire Protection District for 35 years.

He enjoyed golfing, dancing, Los Angeles Dodgers, John Deere tractors, and supported the Delavan Athletics and his grandchildren's athletics.