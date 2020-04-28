CHENOA — Aurel Eileen Ellis, 88, Chenoa, died at 6:40 p.m. Sunday (April 26, 2020) at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.
Private family services will be held with burial in the Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.
Aurel was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Weston, the daughter of Jay E. and Goldie Eileen (Busing) Downes. She married Robert Armstrong Ellis on Sept. 24, 1950, in Chenoa. Her husband, Robert, preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 1995.
Her parents; one sister, Alice Taylor; one brother, Jay E. Downes Jr.; stepgrandson, Cody Huddleston; and daughter-in-law, Florence Annette (Burt) Ellis, also preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sons, Jim (Claire) Ellis, East Peoria; and William (Beth) Ellis, Chenoa; three grandchildren, Robert Ellis, Chenoa; David (Kayla Romig) Ellis, Pontiac; and Tony Ellis, Cullom; one stepgranddaughter, Dacia (Jose) Perez, Pontiac; one great-granddaughter, Cordelia Mazikeen Anette Ellis, Pontiac; one stepgreat-grandson, Ethan Perez, and one stepgreat-granddaughter, Kendall Perez, both of Pontiac; two sisters, Doris (Eugene) Jankowski, Silverdale, Wash.; and Patty Mohr, Lexington; and one sister in-law, Doris Ann Downes, Chenoa.
Aurel lived a very busy life. She graduated from Chenoa High School. Bob and Aurel bought and remodeled their first and only house in Chenoa; remodeling it to make it their home and accommodate a beauty shop so she could raise her family while working from home. After the boys got older, she worked outside the home at Louis Allis Corp., and Motorola Corp., both of Pontiac. She also enjoyed being a crew leader for Cargill Seeds, Pontiac, teaching young adults how to detassel corn.
Mrs. Ellis was a member of the Chenoa VFW and American Legion ladies auxiliaries and the Chenoa Fire Wives. She was a Cub Scout den leader for many years and was a member of the Chenoa United Methodist Church. In her spare time, Aurel enjoyed camping, gardening, knitting, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles and playing cards. She also enjoyed numerous bus trips with friends, as well as making new friends.
