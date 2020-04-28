Aurel Eileen Ellis

Aurel lived a very busy life. She graduated from Chenoa High School. Bob and Aurel bought and remodeled their first and only house in Chenoa; remodeling it to make it their home and accommodate a beauty shop so she could raise her family while working from home. After the boys got older, she worked outside the home at Louis Allis Corp., and Motorola Corp., both of Pontiac. She also enjoyed being a crew leader for Cargill Seeds, Pontiac, teaching young adults how to detassel corn.