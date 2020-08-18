Austin D. Roof

BLOOMINGTON — Austin David Roof, 45, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) in Bloomington.
He was born Nov. 19, 1974, in Bloomington, to David Roof and Sharon Baize.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon (David) Heavy Baize; father, David Roof; son, Matthew Roof, and daughter, Emma Roof; siblings, Jason (Emily) Roof, Brittney (Austin) Cannon, Nancy (Brad) Bicknell, Kimberly (Jason) Boatman and Kyle Baize; niece and nephew, Jaylee and Justin Roof; aunt, Jackie (Larry) Brown; uncle, Mark Slaughter; aunt, Dodie Slaughter; aunt, Linda Ancel; many more nieces, nephews and cousins; the love of his life Missy; and his fur brother, Amos.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Matthew Roof.
Please go to www.eastlawnmemorial.com if you wish to leave condolences for the family.
