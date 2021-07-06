NORMAL — Austin Dennis Rauch, 21 of Normal, IL, passed away 7:40 A.M. July 2, 2021 at his family residence, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 10 AM Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the St. Luke Lutheran Church, San Jose, IL with Rev. David Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Allens Grove Cemetery, San Jose, IL. Visitation will be 5 – 8 PM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the Austin Rauch Memorial Fund.

Austin was born December 10, 1999 in Ottawa, IL the son of Clinton Dennis and Angie Diane (Shawgo) Rauch.

Survivors include his parents, Clint and Angie Rauch, Clinton, IL; sister, Kaitlyn D. Rauch, Clinton, IL; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Judy Rauch, San Jose, IL; maternal grandparents, Debbie and her husband John Duitscher, Mason City, IL; uncles and aunt, Daren (Sarah) Rauch, Clinton, IL, Eric (Michelle) Tibbs, Havana, IL, Christine (Scott VanHorn) Fitzpatrick, Chestnut, IL, and Jason (Tracy) Shawgo, Randolph, NJ; along with several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Shawgo.

Austin was a senior attending Illinois State University while working at Bayer in Farmer City, IL. He loved sports; he was an All American in Division III in the High Jump; 2A State Champion in the High Jump; along with holding the school record at Clinton High School and the indoor/outdoor record at Knox College in Galesburg in the High Jump.

He loved playing basketball with his four best friends from high school, Seth, Dalton, Austin, and Chase and spending time with his roommate, Wes.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com