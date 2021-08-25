NORMAL — Avanasia Thornton-Patterson, 19, of Normal, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the memorial home.

She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by the many family members and friends she leaves to cherish her memory.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.