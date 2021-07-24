Avonel Fairbanks

NORMAL — Avonel "Abby" Fairbanks, 91 of Normal, passed away at 12:38 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born April 30, 1930 to Percy and Nancy (Howard) Logsdon. She married William D. Fairbanks on June 20, 1947 in Normal. He survives.

Also surviving are a daughter Marcia "Marci" (Marty) Mulcahey of Bloomington; two granddaughters: Aimee (Rocky) Boulware of Chenoa and Lesli (Sean) Cochran of Bloomington; two great grandchildren: Kaitlin Boulware and Caden Cochran; and four nephews.

Two brothers, Heyward and Howard Logsdon, a son Marlin D. Fairbanks and a stillborn son preceded her in death.

Avonel graduated from Ellsworth High School and worked at Eureka Williams for many years. She and her husband retired to Florida and spent many years there. She enjoyed boating, but most of all spending time with family and friends.

