ESTERO, Florida — B. Gerald "Jerry" Reynolds, 77, passed away peacefully in his home in Estero, FL on April 28, 2021 surrounded by his beloved family. Jerry was born on August 19, 1943 in Fresno, CA the son of Barney and Elaine (Sevatson) Reynolds. He had been a resident of Estero since 2002 coming from Bloomington, IL.

He married Peggy McShane on June 6, 1970 and they were blessed with over 50 years of marriage.

Jerry attended Drake University and Drake Law School where he graduated a member of the Order of the Coif. He was the former Vice President and Corporate General Counsel at State Farm Insurance where he worked for 33 years before retiring in 2001, and was a former McLean County, IL Board Member.

Jerry enjoyed following his grandkids activities, golf vacations with friends in Michigan, and family trips to the beach. He was a member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church and Grandezza Country Club in Estero, FL.