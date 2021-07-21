EL PASO — Barbara A. Baumann, 72, of El Paso, passed away at 9:18 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was born on January 26, 1949 in Fairbury, IL a daughter of Harley and Lorraine (Coleman) Honegger. She married Leslie Baumann October 9, 1987 in El Paso. He passed away on November 21, 2020.

Survivors include two sons: Brian (Kara) Rinkenberger of Towanda; Kevin Rinkenberger of Forrest; two step-daughters: Deb Baumann (Greg Montgomery) of Normal, Marilyn (Jesse) Shores of Fairfield, IL; one brother, Mark (Lou) Honegger of Forrest; one sister, Diane Rieger of Fairbury; four grandchildren: Tyler Rinkenberger, Maddie Rinkenberger, Gaige Rinkenberger, Jaidin Rinkenberger; three step grandchildren: Morgan Griffith, Dillon Crosier, Blake Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one great-granddaughter. Barbara graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor's Degree in 1976 and Master's Degree in 1977 in Education. She taught in the El Paso school district from 1971-1974 then taught at Melvin Sibley School district from 1974-1988. Barbara worked at State Farm for 17 years from 1988-2005 retiring in 2005.

She was a member of the Farm Bureau for nine years from 1996-2005 and Selcas from 1978-1987.

Barb loved to fish and loved traveling with friends and family. Barb's grandchildren were her pride and joy and she was their number one fan when it came to sports and loved watching all of them play, she never missed a game. She was a caring person and made sure to put everyone else above herself.

Barbara was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso where memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021. Rev. Jonathan Boehne will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at church. Inurnment will follow services at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in rural Benson. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.