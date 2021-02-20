BLOOMINGTON - Barbara A. Duffy, 89, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021, Valentine's Day, to meet up with her sweetheart, John Duffy. She was born on December 22, 1931 in Minnesota and moved to Bloomington when she was three years old and was raised by her Aunt, Marie Hochhalter. Barb and John Duffy were married on May 18, 1957 in Melvin. They were married for almost 60 years until John's passing on May 12, 2017. She is survived by her children: Kim McBride, Austin, TX; Terry (Mark) Wepprecht, Bloomington; Jonna Fricke (Patrick Mann), Bloomington; five grandchildren: Sean McBride, Austin, Texas; Stefanie McBride, Austin, Texas; Brian Wepprecht, Bloomington; Brittany Fricke, Bloomington; and Blake Wepprecht, Bloomington; one great-grandchild, Drake Wepprecht, Bloomington.

Barb worked for over 40 years in the banking industry. She was still working full time at the age of 80 and had to retire from Soy Capital Bank due to a back injury. Barb and John loved to travel to Hawaii, Bahamas and made bi-yearly trips to Las Vegas, as well as family vacations to California and Florida with her children. She always had her "money" purse in the hall closet ready to go whether off to the river boat or back to Vegas. She adored her family and spent as much time with them as possible. Barb was the definition of a classy lady, always dressed to the nines and loved her jewelry. Her granddaughters took every opportunity to play dress up in "Grandma's" clothes and jewelry. Barb was an amazing sewer and her daughters and granddaughter always had the best homemade Halloween costumes in town. Barb was an avid Cubs and Bulls fan and was so happy John got to see the Cubbies win the World Series in 2016 before he passed in 2017.