BLOOMINGTON — Barbara A. Herr age 91 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:02 PM on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Bickford House, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 PM-6:45 PM Monday, July 19, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL with a rosary recited at 6:45 PM. Her funeral mass will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church 406 N. 5th St, Chatsworth, IL. Fr. William Keebler will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral mass. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Chatsworth, IL with a meal to follow in the church parish hall. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Bloomington, IL.

Barbara was born November 16, 1929 in Tulsa, Oklahoma the daughter of, Arthur and Ann Marburger Autrey. She married Stephen F. "Budz" Herr on November 20, 1954 in Shawnee, OK at St. Benedict' Catholic Church. He preceded her in death.

She was a devoted mother to her four children: Thomas R.S. ( Doretta ) Herr, Bloomington IL, Susan Herr, Bloomington, IL, Stephen A. Herr, Bloomington, IL, John F. Herr, Fairbury, IL; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Veronica) Herr, Normal, IL, Michael (Jacklyn) Herr, Tremont, IL, Rebecca (Ryan) Brady, Miami, FL, Jacob Herr, Bloomington, IL, Vanessa (Cole) Legner, Normal, IL, James and David Herr, Farmington, IL, Sam and Aaron Herr, Fairbury, IL; 11 great-grandchildren: Lucy, Bridget, Anne, Maximilian, Caroline, Lila, Elisha, Benedict, Teresa, Alexandria, Theodore; one sister, Marge Laflin, New Mexico one sister in-law, Mildred Autrey Cubbage, Broken Arrow, OK; one brother in-law, Joe Simich, Katy, TX and sister-in-law, Margy Herr (Robert) McGlynn, Belleville, IL.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Jim Autrey, Sonny Autrey, sister, Patricia Simich, brother in-law, John Laflin.

Barbara was a member of at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth, IL. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be missed by all who knew her.

