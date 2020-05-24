NORMAL — Barbara “Barb” K. Dehm, 71, of Normal passed on from this life into the arms of God on May 15th, 2020 with her son by her side. East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
Barb was born July 3, 1949 the only daughter and middle child of Carlos J. and Lillie Fern Miller of Champaign. She was preceded in death by both parents, both paternal and maternal grandparents, two of four brothers Bruce E. Miller and Daniel E. Miller. Barb married Ransom B. Carr in Champaign on Aug. 31, 1967; he preceded her in death in 1995. She married William E. Dehm in Bloomington on Oct. 13, 1979; he preceded her in death in 2009.
Survivors include her son Ransom M. Carr of Bloomington, daughter Krystin D. Dehm of Normal; grandsons Ransom C. Carr and Justin R. Dehm; granddaughter Mallory R. Carr; and two brothers, Carlos W. Miller and Michael D. Miller.
While Barb's greatest love was reserved for God, the fullness of his blessings upon her were exhibited in her love, devotion and commitment for her family, whom she saw as her greatest challenge and ministry, as well as her richest blessing. Barb leaves a legacy of unconditional love, respect and honor with all that came to know her. Beginning as a child of four brothers, Barb taught herself to read, then proceeded to teach her brothers. Thus began a lifelong destiny of teaching and being of service to others. A brightly burning empathy for others shined through her.
She began her training by opening a door into insurance sales and service where she built a reputation of putting her clients' needs above any other consideration. Her two favorite jobs were with Bliss McKnight and Tom Metzger. She thoroughly enjoyed the challenge. She served on Bloomington Public Safety Committee, The National Safety Council, and the Illinois Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention. She was a past President of the Bloomington/Normal Insurance Association and was awarded Insurance Woman of the Year in 1982. She retired early from the field to focus on her family on the home front full time.
God then fulfilled the deepest desire of her heart as she was approached by the Pathways Division of Eastview Christian Church to teach a 12 step Bible study to answer the needs of addicts and alcoholics and the family members of who loved them. Thus, “Stairway to Heaven” was born. Proving itself to be as nourishing and fulfilling for Barb as it was for her students.
Barb's faith in God, her love for her family, and empathy for those who suffer in this world were evident to all that knew her. Her last prayer and wish were that those who had been placed in her life would “pay it forward” and be a source of hope for the hopeless.
She will be missed beyond measure!
Cremation rites have been accorded, East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. If you would like to leave condolences for the family please visit www.eastlawnmemorial.com.
