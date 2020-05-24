Barbara "Barb" K. Dehm

She began her training by opening a door into insurance sales and service where she built a reputation of putting her clients' needs above any other consideration. Her two favorite jobs were with Bliss McKnight and Tom Metzger. She thoroughly enjoyed the challenge. She served on Bloomington Public Safety Committee, The National Safety Council, and the Illinois Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention. She was a past President of the Bloomington/Normal Insurance Association and was awarded Insurance Woman of the Year in 1982. She retired early from the field to focus on her family on the home front full time.

God then fulfilled the deepest desire of her heart as she was approached by the Pathways Division of Eastview Christian Church to teach a 12 step Bible study to answer the needs of addicts and alcoholics and the family members of who loved them. Thus, “Stairway to Heaven” was born. Proving itself to be as nourishing and fulfilling for Barb as it was for her students.

Barb's faith in God, her love for her family, and empathy for those who suffer in this world were evident to all that knew her. Her last prayer and wish were that those who had been placed in her life would “pay it forward” and be a source of hope for the hopeless.

She will be missed beyond measure!

Cremation rites have been accorded, East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. If you would like to leave condolences for the family please visit www.eastlawnmemorial.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Dehm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.