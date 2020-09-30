Barbara Bever

BLOOMINGTON — Barbara Jane Hicks Bever, age 94, joined Lawrence, her husband of 65 years in Heaven on September 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by seven children, including John, Linda (Haynes), Bill, Bob, Mark, Jim, and Kathy (Fulton), 16 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Barbara was born on December 1, 1925 in Chicago, to parents Robert Hicks and Ada Yoder. Barbara grew up at Hull House with founder and Noble Laureate Jane Addams who was her godmother. Barbara shared with Jane Addams a strong sense of compassion, inclusivity, and love for all people. She also lived and worked as a counselor at the Joseph T. Bowen Country Club, dedicated to the enrichment of lives of disadvantaged mothers and children from Chicago.

Barbara lived in Libertyville, IL for most of her married life and raised her 7 children in this community. In 2002, she moved with Lawrence to Bloomington, IL, where she lived in Westminster Village. Her family remembers and celebrates her as a loving mother. She maintained correspondence with an extensive network of family and friends, showing her love to people by remaining connected.