 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara Booth Guimond
0 entries

Barbara Booth Guimond

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Booth Guimond

DELTONA, Florida - Barbara Booth Guimond, 96, of Deltona, Florida passed away on April 20, 2021. She was born on December 5, 1924 in Jacksonville, Florida to Wilfred Ernest Booth and Ellen W. Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Guimond of 58 years and six sisters.

She was strong, brave and confident. She was an extremely generous person to anyone in need. She was a prayer warrior! She loved mail - the old fashioned letter/notecard. She was creative, enjoyed sewing, all kinds of crafts, puzzles, bridge, card games and dominoes. She loved the news and a lively political debate. She was a member of the Orange City Senior Center and Debary Moose Lodge. She loved sunflowers, frogs, butterflies, angels, birds and clowns. However, her greatest JOY was her family and Catholic faith.

She is survived by her half brother, David Plummer; her four children: Paula Knaub, Irma (Bob) Sikma, George (Deborah) Guimond, Michael (Julie) Guimond. Eight grandchildren: Kelsey (Lee) Reeves, Jason (Jenna) Sikma, Jill Knaub, Emily (Reed) Roy-Byrne, Audrey (Kyle) Donlon, Ryan (Brenda) Sikma, Michael James and Sydney Guimond. Six great grandchildren: Nora Arnold, Desmond and Lewis Sikma, Henry and Adalina Reeves, Reese Roy-Byrne.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on July 24, 2021 at the Cody Enrichment Center Chapel in Jacksonville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News