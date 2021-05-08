DELTONA, Florida - Barbara Booth Guimond, 96, of Deltona, Florida passed away on April 20, 2021. She was born on December 5, 1924 in Jacksonville, Florida to Wilfred Ernest Booth and Ellen W. Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Guimond of 58 years and six sisters.

She was strong, brave and confident. She was an extremely generous person to anyone in need. She was a prayer warrior! She loved mail - the old fashioned letter/notecard. She was creative, enjoyed sewing, all kinds of crafts, puzzles, bridge, card games and dominoes. She loved the news and a lively political debate. She was a member of the Orange City Senior Center and Debary Moose Lodge. She loved sunflowers, frogs, butterflies, angels, birds and clowns. However, her greatest JOY was her family and Catholic faith.

She is survived by her half brother, David Plummer; her four children: Paula Knaub, Irma (Bob) Sikma, George (Deborah) Guimond, Michael (Julie) Guimond. Eight grandchildren: Kelsey (Lee) Reeves, Jason (Jenna) Sikma, Jill Knaub, Emily (Reed) Roy-Byrne, Audrey (Kyle) Donlon, Ryan (Brenda) Sikma, Michael James and Sydney Guimond. Six great grandchildren: Nora Arnold, Desmond and Lewis Sikma, Henry and Adalina Reeves, Reese Roy-Byrne.