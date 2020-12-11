GRIDLEY — Barbara (Engwall) Ringger of Gridley passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Fairview Haven in Fairbury, IL where she had been a resident for 15 months. Barb was born in Elmwood Park, IL on September 22, 1923, the 4th child of Elmer and Johanna (Rausch) Engwall.

She graduated from Joliet Community High School in 1951 and ISNU in 1954, with a degree in Physical Education. She would later go on to get her Masters at ISU.

She married Jake Ringger her husband of 53 years on July 2, 1955. They had two children. Greg of Gridley and Kim Scorti (Mike) of Middletown, OH as well as Soren Anderson their AFS student from Denmark who they also considered a son. They were blessed with one granddaughter, Trisha Alarcon (Freddy) of Oakland, FL who was the absolute joy of their lives.

Her teaching career began in Skokie, IL where she taught for one year before marrying and moving to Gridley. She then taught in Lexington before starting her 30 year career in Gridley, retiring in 1990.