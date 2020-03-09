Barbara Evans

NORMAL — Barbara Magathan Evans, a former resident of Normal, died at 1:36 a.m. Sunday (March 8, 2020) in Connecticut.
Barbara Jean Magathan was born March 20, 1926, in Takoma Park, Md., the daughter of Wallace C. and Emma Hall Magathan. Raised in Washington, D.C., she graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Northwestern University in 1947. After graduation, she worked at an integrated day care in D.C., which sparked a lifelong commitment to progressive politics and activism.
An adventurous spirit, Barbara met her husband Joseph (J.O.) on a blind date. They were married in October 1950, and moved to Cambridge, Mass., where Barbara worked at the Museum of Comparative Zoology. In 1953, they moved to J.O.'s hometown of Normal to raise their growing family. Barbara volunteered at Brokaw Hospital and as president of the board of the Lucy Orme Morgan Home. She was a longtime member of the Clio Club, and practiced yoga with the Brown Baggers.
As empty-nesters, she and J.O. first went west, living in Colorado and California before settling in Fernandina Beach, Fla. They traveled extensively, following their interests in architecture, culture, history, and genealogy. After J.O.'s death in 2007, Barbara moved to southwestern Connecticut to be closer to her family. To anyone who knew Barbara, her wit and curiosity were immediately evident. She was an avid reader and student of current events, an ace knitter, a keen amateur genealogist, and an accomplished crossword puzzler. Devoted to her family, she was unconditionally supportive. Barbara was a believer in integrity above all else.
She is survived by a son, Daniel Evans (Abbey), Fernandina Beach, Fla.; a daughter, Jennifer Evans Robson (Timothy), Westport, Conn.; and seven grandchildren.
Her husband J.O. and sons Mark and Joseph preceded her in death.
