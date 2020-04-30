× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Barbara J. Dehority, 86, Bloomington, passed away Tuesday (April 28, 2020) at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a visitation and memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, McLean County Nursing Home or the Parkinson's Foundation.

She was born Jan. 15, 1934 in Pana, a daughter of Henry Chester and Lelah Mahoney Allen. She married William M. Dehority in Decatur on Dec. 16, 1952.

Surviving are her husband, Bill, Bloomington; her children, William “Bill” (Susan) Dehority, Oneida; Nancy (Todd) Solberg, Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; Michael (Sonya) Dehority, Arcadia, Calif.; Linda (Steve) Wylie, Bloomington; Diane (Brad) Loscher, Springfield; and David (Sally) Dehority, Queen Creek, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Penny Allen, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Allen.