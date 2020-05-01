Barbara J. Glover

Barb graduated from Geneva High School before attending and graduating Illinois State University, in three years, with a Bachelor of Science in education with an emphasis on special education. She began her professional teaching career in Unit 5 school district at Chiddix Junior High School. She spent 37 years at Chiddix Junior High before continuing her career at Heartland Community College. During her time at Heartland, she was the assistant to the director of disability support services and was very influential in the development of the Heartland Academy of Learning Opportunities program (HALO). She spent the last 10 years at Heartland Community College. Barb was well known within the education community and will be missed by her colleagues and students, both current as well as former.