Barbara J. Glover

Barb met her future husband, Rob, while attending Illinois State University and they married March 22nd 1975 in St Charles, IL. Barb graduated from Geneva High School before attending and graduating Illinois State University, in three years, with a Bachelor of Science in education with an emphasis on special education. She began her professional teaching career in Unit 5 school district at Chiddix Junior High School. She spent 37 years at Chiddix Jr High before continuing her career at Heartland Community College. During her time at Heartland, she was the assistant to the director of disability support services and was very influential in the development of the Heartland Academy of Learning Opportunities program (HALO). She spent the last 10 years at Heartland Community College. Barb was well known within the education community and will be missed by her colleagues and students both current as well as former. On top of her teaching career she maintained a very active lifestyle and was a certified aquatic fitness instructor at LA Fitness where she taught classes three times per week. She was a devoted wife, mother, friend, and teacher to all of those in her life. Her kindness, smile, and positive attitude will be sorely missed. Barb was a member of St John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL.