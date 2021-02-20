NAPERVILLE - Barbara J. Kurth, 83, passed away in Naperville on February 12, 2021, surrounded by family.

Born in McLean, IL, to Kyle and Dorene Drinnon, she grew up as an only child on a farm in Minier, IL. Barbara met Frederick Kurth at the church they both attended as teenagers in Minier. After dating throughout their college years at University of Illinois, she and Fred were married and eventually settled in Elmhurst, IL, where they raised their three children.

After Fred's retirement, they moved to Scottsdale, AZ, but later split their time between both Arizona and Illinois to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

In 2014 they moved to Monarch Landing Retirement Community in Naperville. Barbara was known for her strong faith, her love and deep devotion to her family and friends, and her attachment to the many dogs and cats they owned over the years. Her creativity and eye for detail turned any house into a comfortable, warm, and beautifully decorated home. She was a wonderful cook (although she never claimed to enjoy cooking) and an exquisite baker. She loved gardening and seeing all the birds that were attracted to her flower gardens. She enjoyed knitting and was an avid reader and life-long learner.