× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN VALLEY — Barbara J. Lyons, 90, of Green Valley, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at Pekin Manor Nursing Home, Pekin.

She was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Bloomington, the daughter of August and Marie Ihrcke Klink. She married Robert Lyons on Nov. 20, 1966, in Bloomington, and he survives. Also surviving are one son, Jonathan Lyons, Delavan; one daughter, Jennifer (William) Smart, Bloomington; one granddaughter, Kaitlin (Brent) McKerrow, New Palestine, Ind.; one grandson, Luke Smart, Bloomington; one great-granddaughter, Mia McKerrow, New Palestine, Ind.; and one sister, Betty Lamb, Kewanee. Three brothers and one sister preceded her in death.

Barbara went through Trinity Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1947. She worked two years at the St. Joseph School of Nursing and later at State Farm in Bloomington for 15 years. She then worked for the IRS Distribution Center in Bloomington for eight years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church near Manito and its Tabitha Society. She taught Sunday School and served as Sunday school secretary for several years. Barbara also served as an election judge and Malone Township clerk for many years. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning, bowling, reading and word puzzles.