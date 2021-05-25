CLINTON — Barbara Jackson, 77, passed away on May 22, 2021 at her home in Clinton.

Services will be held at 11 AM on May 27 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Pastor Scott Marsh officiating, with visitation held the hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Kenney Civic League, St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

Barbara was born February 27, 1944, to Alvin and Jean (Ayers) Johnson. Her father was killed in action in WWII when she was a baby, then her mother married Frank Lemmel, who raised her as his own. She grew up on the Lemmel farm near Kenney, graduated from Clinton High School in 1962, then attended ISU in Normal for two years.

Barbara was preceded in death by three husbands: Paul Bean, Rodger Dixon and Gene Jackson. Her survivors include her son Eric (Heather) Bean of El Paso; brother Jerry (Jackie) Lemmel; and sister Terri Lemmel, all of Clinton; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two nephews; and one niece.

