STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Barbara Jane Coffman, wife of Thomas W. Coffman passed away Saturday, May 21, 2021. They spent their early years of their 65 years of marriage on a dairy farm east of McLean, IL.

As her pastor has said, "She wore out her earth suit!"

Preceding her death were her parents, Wes and Hazel Baremore of Bloomington, IL and her son William L. Coffman of Houston, TX. She left behind her husband, Thomas Coffman; two daughters: LaVon Kellerman and husband Jamie, of Stansbury Park, UT and Lorinda Hovater and husband Jerry of New Caney, TX; a son Lon Coffman of Bloomington, IL; as well as many grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

In lieu of any monetary donations or flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association Organization. Family services have been in the care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home.