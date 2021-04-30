NORMAL — Barbara Jean Koss, 84, of Normal IL passed away on April 27, 2021. She was born September 13, 1936 to Myer and Jessie Wilma (Hitesman) Blank in Los Angeles, CA.

Barbara is survived by her children: David (Lori) Koss of Medford, OR, Maria (Matthew) Hagglund of Normal, IL, Isaac Koss of Minneapolis, MN, Elisabeth (Gregory) Rodriguez of Long Beach, CA. Sisters: Beverly Gagon of Syracuse, UT, Bonnie Hart of El Monte, CA; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Myer Blank, Jessie Wilma Blank and her nephews: Marc William Moreland, Robert James Goodwin.

"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." II Timothy 4:7

Barbara was a devout Christian and had a deep, personal connection to her savior. She never went a day without reading her scripture and spending time in prayer. Aside from single-handedly raising her four children, Barbara enjoyed giving to those in need and being a blessing to those around her. She devoted much of her life to outreach and missionary work.

Barbara had a big bright smile, infectious to those around her; kind, caring heart and gentle hand. Our world is dimmer without her in it.