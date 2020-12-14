Barbara Jo 'Bobbie' Lynn

She was born on May 28, 1949 in Taylorville, the daughter of Joe and Mary (Gorden) Lynn. Bobbie earned her bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. She taught school for 35 years at Morton Jr. High and at Normal Parkside Jr. High. She was a member of Old Stonington Baptist Church for over 60 years. Bobbie was a talented quilter and seamstress and enjoyed working in the garden. Bobbie took over the family craft of making and canning green pickles. She always enjoyed shopping and her family was often the recipients of her bargain finds. She loved making people smile when she entertained as "Pickles the Clown" at countless parties and community events. Bobbie loved playing cards and games with family and friends. She dearly loved her family and for the last 10 years served as caregiver for her mother. Bobbie was a caring friend to all that knew her. Her loving, caring disposition touched many in the community.