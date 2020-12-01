Barbara Joan (Weeks) Traub

She was a great support to Harvey as he pursued his career in law and politics, and she served as hostess at many, many social gatherings.

In the 1980's and 1990's, she pursued her love of cooking, beyond her home. She attended cooking schools in California and elsewhere and worked at the Garlic Press in Normal. There, she became a sought-after cookware consultant. Staff and customers alike were drawn to her as she shared her knowledge of cooking, cookware, and food.

She and Harvey enjoyed travelling. They visited numerous places within the United States as well as in England, Germany, France, Spain, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Mexico and Belize. In one very remarkable trip in 1990, they travelled for six months by van throughout Mexico and Belize and collected local specialty foods.

She lived in Tucson for twenty years with Harvey where they enjoyed a wide circle of friends from their church, as well as relatives and others from "back home" in Illinois who came to visit them.

Barbara was a lifelong member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was very interested in genealogy. She was also a member of the Fairbury Browning Club.