Barbara June Bauer

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at St. Malachy's Catholic Church. Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo, IL. The service may be found live at https://www.facebook.com/vandemorefuneralhomes .

Barbara was born on May 1, 1937, the daughter of Paul Delmar and Ethel Lucille (Beeler) Lane in Clinton, IL. Barbara attended Clinton, IL School System and then graduated in 1955. She then went on to attend Illinois State University in Normal, IL, graduating in 1962 with her Bachelor's and in 1968 with her Master's in English and History. Barbara married the love of her life, Mark Bauer on December 20, 1969 in Sterling, IL. Together they raised two daughters. Barbara enjoyed her bible studies, traveling and going on cruises. She was also an avid reader.