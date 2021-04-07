Barbara L. Brandt

BLOOMINGTON — Barbara passed away March 13, 2021 in her home at 605 N. Allin St. in Bloomington, IL.

Barbara was born February 15, 1930 to Frank and Amelia Kipfer of Pontiac. She attended Blackburn College. She married Martin McClellan and travelled the world while Marty was in the Air Force. She moved to Illinois during his tour of Vietnam. She married Robert Brandt in 1971. Barbara worked at Illinois State University for the majority of her career.

After her retirement from the Illinois State University library, she continued to work as a clerk for Jewel-Osco until her 90th birthday. Her joys were her family, her work, and her cats. She was a woman whose ears would always listen, had arms that would always hold you, whose love was unconditional, and her heart was pure as gold.

She is survived in death by her two daughters; Deborah Wright of South Elgin and Amelia McClellan-Goembel of Bloomington. She had five grandchildren: Sarah Hamilton, Barbara Goembel, Christian McClellan, Steven McClellan and Josiah McClellan. She also had four great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Martin McClellan; her second husband, Robert M. Brandt and her son, Steven McClellan.