PORTLAND, Oregon — Barbara Leeper Goebel, formerly of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away at age 99 on December 30, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. She was born on July 27, 1921 to Arthur Lowell and Helen Brown Leeper in Cass County Illinois where her family had homesteaded five generations earlier.

In 1944 Barbara married William Mathers Goebel of Jacksonville, Illinois. While William served in World War II, Barbara worked in industrial training in Chicago at Bauer and Black, and at Time, Inc. where she was the Assistant Director of Training. After the war, the couple spent three years in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where William attended University of Michigan law school. They afterwards lived in Carmi, Illinois where William was a partner in the Conger, Elliot, Goebel and Elliot law firm, and in Clarendon Hills, Illinois while William was Assistant General Counsel of the Illinois Agricultural Association in Chicago. In 1961, the couple moved to Bloomington, Illinois, where William was for many years a partner at the Dunn Law Firm.