METAMORA — Barbara M. Gullett, 83, of Congerville, IL passed away at 11:57 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

She was born on August 24, 1937 in Metamora to George and Minnie (Brunk) Wernsman. She married Gerald Gullett on August 6, 1955 in Germantown Hills. He passed away on September 17, 2015.

Surviving are three sons: David and Mark, both of Congerville, and Greg (Janet) Gullett of Marietta; two granddaughters: Kaleigh Johansen of Normal and Kourtney Cheek (fiance Grayson Gilbert) of East Peoria; and three great-grandchildren: Landon, Karsen and Bentley of East Peoria.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gerald Gullett; her parents; one daughter, Karen Johansen; and two brothers: Milton and Howard Wernsman.

She worked at offices of Dr. Sauer in Peoria, Eureka Hospital, Dr. Kattoor in Bloomington and Dr. Larry Nord in Bloomington.

She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka.

Barb was an avid Saints and Cubs fan. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life, and she will be missed by all that knew her.