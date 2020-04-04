Barbara Monkman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Barbara Ann Monkman, 82, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Bloomington.

Barbara was born June 28, 1937, in Pekin, a daughter to Thomas and Ruth Frampton. She married Harry Monkman on Jan. 21, 1959, in Pekin.

Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, Harry Monkman; her children, Kim (Chris) Hartnell, Atlanta, and Roger Lee (Sherry Spink) Monkman, Downs; grandchildren, Dustin and Amanda Gibson; and eight great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was thought of as a favorite aunt by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Laura and Debbie; a grandson, Jeremiah; two sisters and a brother.