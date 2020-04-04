Barbara Monkman

BLOOMINGTON — Barbara Ann Monkman, 82, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Bloomington.
Barbara was born June 28, 1937, in Pekin, a daughter to Thomas and Ruth Frampton. She married Harry Monkman on Jan. 21, 1959, in Pekin.
Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, Harry Monkman; her children, Kim (Chris) Hartnell, Atlanta, and Roger Lee (Sherry Spink) Monkman, Downs; grandchildren, Dustin and Amanda Gibson; and eight great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was thought of as a favorite aunt by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Laura and Debbie; a grandson, Jeremiah; two sisters and a brother.
Barbara was a teacher and substitute teacher for Bloomington District 87 for over 20 years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Bloomington for over 60 years. Barbara especially enjoyed teaching Sunday school at the church. She was very creative and enjoyed arts and crafts, and reading and writing. Barbara loved traveling to Wisconsin, where she and Harry spent time enjoying their family cabin.
Barbara was a woman of strong faith. She loved her church and church family. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Condolences and memories of Barbara may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.