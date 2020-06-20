Barbara Smith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Barbara Ann “Barb” Smith, 93, of Normal, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at Manor Court, Clinton.

A private family gathering will be from 3 to 5 p.m. July 10 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Masks are required. The family suggests memorials be made to Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Barb was born June 6, 1927, in Pontiac, the daughter of Fredrick and Helen Hanson Dehm. She married James Clayton Smith on May 10, 1951, in Pontiac. He passed away July 30, 2019.

Surviving are her four children, Gregg (Jennie) Smith, LeRoy; Jamie (Ingrid) Smith, Dublin, Ohio; Suzy Reh, Towanda; Chris (Kathy) Smith, Nineveh, Ind.; brother, Leon Dehm, Pontiac; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Delores Piper.

Barb was avid gardener. She never knew a stranger. Barb was known for her homemade pies.

