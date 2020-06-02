Barbara Strouse

BLOOMINGTON — Barbara Ellen Strouse, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:05 p.m. Friday (May 29, 2020) at Heritage Health in Normal.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. The Rev. Sara Isbell will be officiating. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington, or Project Oz, Bloomington. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert and Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
Barbara was born Dec. 24, 1931, in Edinburg, the daughter of J. Everett and Marjorie Stogdell Seaton. She married Shiloh Lloyde Strouse on May 28, 1965, in Bloomington. They were married 53 years. Shiloh passed away on April 3, 2018.
Surviving are her four children, Robin (Doug) Sorensen, Bloomington; Debra (Jimmy) Maruskin, Morrison, Colo.; Linda Strouse, Prospect, Ore.; and Roger Strouse, San Francisco, Calif.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ewing Seaton; three sons, Ricky, Marc and Bob Stephenson; and daughter-in-law, Kaye Claska Stephenson.
Our mom (stepmom) was a very unique soul that walked through life with such grace, love and faith. When she married our dad (stepdad) they each brought three children to the union. They spent their years together having perfected the art of blending our separate families into one. They were both completely committed to all of us and we are all the better for it.
Our mom (stepmom) was a gifted artist and her painted work is in homes all over the world for people to enjoy. Her grandchildren loved to spend time with her in her painting room as she allowed them to create right along with her, all while making great memories. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and she loved sharing her talents with her church over the years.
Our mom (stepmom) was born a farm girl and took many of the lessons learned from her folks with her when she left the farm. She was an amazing cook, gardener and homemaker. She also had a love for animals, and if you were to ask those that knew her, she was also a peacemaker.
Our mom (stepmom) went by many names in life. Barbara, Barb, Mom, Nana, Grandma, MawMaw and Robin's hero. She loved those that loved her with her whole heart.
We would like to thank Transitions Hospice for their loving care of our mom (stepmom) over the past few months. The respect you showed her and our family is beyond measure. We would also like to thank Heritage Health in Normal, and especially the Legacy Unit that cared for our mom (stepmom) for the past three years. You are now like family, and we want you all to know that we have great respect and gratitude for all of you wonderful people. Thank you for loving our mom (stepmom). You are truly angels on earth.
Services will be private. For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com; select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler; select Barbara's name and click on “Tribute Wall.”
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemorial.com.
