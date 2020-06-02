Barbara Strouse

Our mom (stepmom) was a gifted artist and her painted work is in homes all over the world for people to enjoy. Her grandchildren loved to spend time with her in her painting room as she allowed them to create right along with her, all while making great memories. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and she loved sharing her talents with her church over the years.

Our mom (stepmom) was born a farm girl and took many of the lessons learned from her folks with her when she left the farm. She was an amazing cook, gardener and homemaker. She also had a love for animals, and if you were to ask those that knew her, she was also a peacemaker.

Our mom (stepmom) went by many names in life. Barbara, Barb, Mom, Nana, Grandma, MawMaw and Robin's hero. She loved those that loved her with her whole heart.

We would like to thank Transitions Hospice for their loving care of our mom (stepmom) over the past few months. The respect you showed her and our family is beyond measure. We would also like to thank Heritage Health in Normal, and especially the Legacy Unit that cared for our mom (stepmom) for the past three years. You are now like family, and we want you all to know that we have great respect and gratitude for all of you wonderful people. Thank you for loving our mom (stepmom). You are truly angels on earth.