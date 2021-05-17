 Skip to main content
Becky J. Dawkins

PAPILLION, Nebraska — Loving wife, mom, "Gonga", sister and nurse, Becky dedicated her life to helping others and will be deeply missed.

Survived by husband, Paul; children: Emma Dawkins, Chloe (Jacob) Imus and Jordan (Randy) Baker; grandchildren: Jeremiah, Boen and Isabella; siblings: Greg (Bobbi Ann) Lemons, Mike (Sue) Lemons and Bonnie (Larry) Marrs; many nieces; nephews; extended family members and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Keith and Marilyn Lemons; sister, Barbara Jo.

Memorial Service 12:00 p.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7308 S. 42nd St., Bellevue, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or the MidAmerica Boston Terrier Rescue.

