CLINTON — Becky Sue Inman, 61, of Clinton, passed away at 2:28 p.m. Saturday (July 11, 2020) at Aperion Care, Bloomington.

Service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Heyworth Christian Church, Heyworth, with Pastor Pete Hopkins officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Heyworth Christian Church.

Becky was born July 7, 1959, in Clinton, the daughter of Kenneth A. and Savannah S. Beck Hopkins. She married Thomas W. Inman Jan. 18, 2014, in Clinton.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas W. Inman, Clinton; son, Daeven Alexander Jackson, Clinton; and brother, Barry Scott “Hop” Hopkins, Clinton. Also, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Becky graduated from Clinton High School in 1977. She then attended ISU at graduated with a bachelor of science in English.

