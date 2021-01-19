NORMAL — Benjamin Mau was a private man, an adventurer, and an artist. His art communicated his spirit, his love of life and nature. Benjamin Mau, 76, of Normal, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at home with his wife and best friend, Sonya, at his side.
Benjamin (Ben) was born December 25, 1944 in China, middle son of James and Sue Ma Mau. When Ben was five years old, he and his family escaped the ravages of the Chinese Civil War by moving to Macau and eventually to Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, Ben learned calligraphy from his maternal grandmother who finally told him, when he was 10, that she had taught him all she knew.
In Hong Kong, his father changed careers - from banker to preacher and professor at the Hong Kong Baptist Theological Seminary. Ben, as a teen "preacher's kid," discovered he could sell enough paintings and poems to buy a bicycle and the freedom to travel.
After high school, Ben travelled to California with $45 in his pocket, a bus ticket to Bolivar, Mo., and a church scholarship to Southwest Baptist College. He remembered getting off the bus early in the morning and walking through a beautiful little town with graceful trees, squirrels (which he had never seen before) and a welcoming college with friends, fried chicken, and onion rings. It seemed so magical. He felt he'd find a good life in America. And in fact, he did, and he would love eating fried chicken and onion rings for the rest of his life.
Ben completed 2 years at Southwest Baptist College, earned his BA at Ouachita Baptist College in Arkansas, then earned a master's degree in Math at Memphis State University. Along the way, he was recognized for his art, often with one-man shows in Little Rock, Arkansas, Memphis, Tennessee, Quincy and Bloomington, Illinois.
Ben was hired at State Farm Insurance Companies and worked in telecommunications for many years with many friends. Yet his major interests and talents were around art, travel, and great food.
Ben met Sonya at a church bowling party in Memphis. They quickly discovered that neither of them liked bowling. But they both shared a love of art and travel. Sonya also appreciated Ben's gourmet taste and his amazing ability to create delicious dishes, without a recipe!
On July 14, 1972, Ben and Sonya were married by Ben's father, Reverend Mau, who pastored a church in Sydney, Australia. Sonya's parents were happy to attend and visit Australia too! Ben was the only child to be married by his father. His two siblings were married in Michigan and London.
1972 was the start of 48 years of traveling together. Ben and Sonya visited family in Australia every other year with stopovers in Tahiti, New Zealand, and Hawaii. On off years, they traveled to Europe or Hong Kong. As the years passed, they focused on visiting friends throughout Canada and America. They always visited the best restaurants and art museums in every town they visited.
Ben never stopped painting, winning 1st place or Best of Show in a number national and local watercolor competitions. His most recent "Best of Show" was a national competition for Chinese- American artists in 2019. He exhibited in the international watercolor show held during the 2008 Olympics in China. His art can be found in permanent collections at Eastern Illinois University; Caterpillar in Decatur; Carson P. Scott in Quincy, and several private collections. He was featured in 'La Revue Moderne des Arts et de la Vie,' in Paris, France and is published in many US art books. Ben was a member of the American Watercolor Society, the National Watercolor Society, and the Watercolor USA Honor Society.
Ben was a "miracle man" who survived many medical challenges. Without the gift a kidney from his beloved sister, Sophia, he would have died at 64. He lost eyesight in one eye due to diabetes. He survived a triple bypass with complications due to infections. Yet he never complained. Instead, Ben focused on living life fully in his own way on his own terms. He will be missed but there are no regrets.
Surviving are his wife, Sonya Chu Mau; one sister, Sophia Tsong of New York; one brother, Albert (Shaio-Lim) Mau of Australia; his mother-in-law, Lily Chu; four sisters-in-law, Susan (Dennis) Chow, Sandra (Sam) Chow, Edith Chu, and Carol Chu; plus, his nephews and nieces, Andrew Mau. Ann Mau Cheung, Ralph Tsong, Matt Chow, Christopher Chow, and Meredith Chow and many great nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Ben's wishes, cremation arrangements were completed with the assistance of the Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home. No memorial services are planned due to COVID-19, but a celebration of life will occur when we can gather safely together again.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Multicultural Leadership Institute, Inc., Legacy of Leaders Society, P. O. Box 854, Bloomington, IL 61702-6104 or www.bn-mclp.org
