NORMAL — Benjamin Mau was a private man, an adventurer, and an artist. His art communicated his spirit, his love of life and nature. Benjamin Mau, 76, of Normal, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at home with his wife and best friend, Sonya, at his side.

Benjamin (Ben) was born December 25, 1944 in China, middle son of James and Sue Ma Mau. When Ben was five years old, he and his family escaped the ravages of the Chinese Civil War by moving to Macau and eventually to Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, Ben learned calligraphy from his maternal grandmother who finally told him, when he was 10, that she had taught him all she knew.

In Hong Kong, his father changed careers - from banker to preacher and professor at the Hong Kong Baptist Theological Seminary. Ben, as a teen "preacher's kid," discovered he could sell enough paintings and poems to buy a bicycle and the freedom to travel.