DES MOINES, Iowa - Bernadine Louise Wilson, 96, formerly from Lexington, IL, passed at 5:15 p.m. December 23, 2020, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines, IA, where she lived the past ten years. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Lexington Community Center, 207 Main Street. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., with the memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the community center with Rev. Jan Proeber officiating. Private family inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Bernadine was born in Pleasant Hill, IL, on March 16, 1924, to Lawrence and Agnes (Canute) Brown. She graduated from Lexington High School and married her high school sweetheart, Glenn L. Wilson, on July 8, 1945. He died on October 31, 2005.

She is survived by daughter Kathy (Phil) Mercuris, West Des Moines, IA; and son G Allen (Alice O'Rourke) Wilson of Liberty, MO; four grandchildren: Peter (Naomi Knight) Mercuris, Kailua, HI, Katharine (Thomas) Grimes, Eugene, OR, Tim Wilson, Kansas City, MO, and Jed Wilson, San Francisco, CA; three great-grandchildren: Kalista and Penelope Mercuris and Lincoln Grimes. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; sisters: Mabel Farner, Oleta Hillard, Ruby Alice Smith, brothers: Wayne, Ray, Ivan, and an infant brother Jerald.

Bernadine was a member of the Church of Christ, Uniting in Lexington, and active in the community as she was always willing to offer a helping hand. She worked together with Glenn on the farm and raising their two children. She was periodically employed outside of the home as she assisted Dr. Sam Axtel in his Lexington family medical practice and worked at Stuckey's on Route 66. She enjoyed cross-stitch and perfecting recipes.

Memorials may be made to Ramsey Village Continuing Care, 1611 27th St., Des Moines IA 50310 or Suncrest Home Health and Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr., Ste. 100, West Des Moines, IA 50266.