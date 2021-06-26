Bernadine M. Allen, 89, of Bloomington, peacefully passed away at 5:15 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Heritage Health in El Paso.

Her funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 1 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with Monsignor Eric Powell officiating. Private burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

She was born June 10, 1932 in Streator, the daughter of Andrew and Emma Hozie Gall. She married Robert "Bob" Allen on January 14, 1950 in Streator. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2010.

Bernadine "Bernie" will be remembered for her faith, her calming nature, and her abundance of love and kindness for all.

She is survived by her seven children: Susan (Rick) Epley, Barbara (John) Hany and Bob (Laurie) Allen, all of Bloomington, Christine (Marty) Joseph of Crystal Lake, Greg (Jenny) Allen of Bloomington, Gayle Morrill of Baldwin, NY and Deborah (Mike) Pierce of Normal; 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and a brother Gary Thiel of Normal.

Memorials may be made to Epiphany Catholic Church – Parish Endowment.

