Berneda E. "Bugg" Daniels

Berneda was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Kristina K. Osborne; great-granddaughter, Savannah Daniels; sisters, Hester Prunty and Eloise Thoms; and brother, Duard McDonald.

After graduation from Clinton High School, Berneda worked in civil service at Great Lakes Naval Academy in Chicago, IL. She returned to Clinton and worked at the defense plant in Clinton, followed by employment as a telephone operator for General Telephone. After the modifications at GTE where telephone operators were no longer needed, she became employed at General Electric in Bloomington, retiring after 25 years of service.

Berneda was a second-generation Nazarene having started attending the First Church of the Nazarene in Clinton at six months of age in January 1927. Over the years, she enjoyed working in a number of roles and on several committees, including Women's Ministries, Vacation Bible Schools, Hospitality (planning meals for sick and shut-ins and for funeral dinners), and the Prayer Quilt Ministry. Her church family was very important to her.

She also enjoyed meeting her dear friends at the Friendship Center, the bank, a restaurant, or in homes for a hearty game or two of pinochle. She enjoyed traveling and was able to almost fulfill a "bucket list" item of visiting all 50 states, having visited 41. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and embroidery.