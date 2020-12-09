FAIRBURY — Bernice Irene Bender, 90, of Fairbury, passed away at 7:55 p.m., December 7, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Chatsworth Cemetery.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Fairbury First United Methodist Church, St. Jude Children's Hospital, or American Heart Association.

Bernice was born February 19, 1930, in Rural Chatsworth, the daughter of Harvey and Modenia Munday Cohernour. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Wesley E. Bender at Chatsworth First Baptist Church on June 27, 1954. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2009.