NORMAL — Bernice Thompson Bratcher, 88 of Normal, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Friday, February 5, 2021 at Heritage Health in Normal.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 13 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bloomington with Rev. Peter Weeks officiating. Burial will be in Southside Cemetery, Pontiac. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Saturday at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Bernice was born April 3, 1932 in Iuka, Illinois, the daughter of William and Wibeke Peters Becker. She married Robert B. Thompson on December 25, 1949 in Salem, Illinois and he preceded her in death on December 8, 1981. She married J. Donald Bratcher on April 30, 1983 in Pontiac and he preceded her in death on September 24, 2019. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Bertsche on July 30, 2012.

Survivors include four daughters: Jeanne (Don) Holzhauer of Bloomington, Judy (Larry) Bertsche of Pontiac, Janet (Mike) Revell of Yukon, OK and Joyce (Danny) Trout of New Baden, IL; her sister, Dorothy Jennings of Bloomington; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and her late husband Don Bratcher's family.