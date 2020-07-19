GRIDLEY — Bert W. Rapp, Jr., 96, of Gridley passed away at 2:50 p.m. Friday (July 17, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
He was born Oct. 4, 1923 in Panola, Illinois, the son of Bert W. and Anna Elizabeth (Punke) Rapp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Warren and Clarence, and one sister, Mildred Irene Rapp.
Bert Rapp, more commonly known as “Junior," farmed all is life and raised livestock in the Gridley and El Paso area. He retired from farming in the fall of 2010. He was a fun loving person who was known for his humor and wit. He could always respond quickly with a humorous remark.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Baughman Cemetery in rural Minonk.
Memorials may be made to Christ Community Church in Gridley.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
