Bessie Margaret Busing

Oct. 3, 1925 - Nov. 26, 2020

PONTIAC - Bessie Margaret Busing, 95 of Pontiac, IL died Sunday November 26, 2020 at 12:30 AM at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac, IL after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Her graveside service will be held Thursday December 3, 2020 at 11 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac, IL with Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. There will be no visitation. Masks will be required. Memorials in Bessie's name may be made to First United Methodist Church of Pontiac, IL, the Pontiac Public Library, or Evenglow Inn. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Bessie was born on October 3, 1925 in rural Pontiac, IL a daughter of Percy and Nellie (Schott) Smith. She married Robert D. (Bob) Busing on October 23, 1949 at McDowell, IL. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2003. Survivors include one daughter: Peggy (Jim) Borror of Champaign, IL, and one son: Bob (Judy) Busing of Decatur, IL., two grandchildren: Jennie (Chris) Aikman of Monticello, IL and Jacki (Zach) Tish of Monticello, IL, two great-grandchildren: Marissa Aikman and Callie Aikman, one brother: Fred Smith of Pontiac, and three nieces and three nephews. Bessie was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Raymond.