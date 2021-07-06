MINONK — Beth Kingdon Folkers, 101, formally of Minonk, Illinois passed away July 3, 2021 at her home in Wayzata, Minnesota. She was born in the home of her grandparents, Charles and Lizzy Brown, in El Paso, Illinois. From that very beginning she devoted her life to her family.

She graduated from Bradley University in1943 with a BS in nursing doing her training at Brokaw Hospital in Bloomington. She married Milan Folkers August 22, 1942 in Beloit, Wisconsin and were together 61 years. She actively participated in the Minonk Methodist Church, PEO, Eastern Star, Tall Oaks Country Club and was the original director of Lida Home Assisted Living in Minonk. Beth loved watching University of Illinois football, basketball, the Chicago Bears and Bulls. She was an avid bridge player until her final days.

She is preceded in death her by husband Milan (d. 2003), father Cassell C. Kingdon, mother Mabel Brown Kingdon, and grandson John Folkers Lewis. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Kaye Lewis (Martin); son, Milan Folkers II (Gladys); sister,, Iona Davis (Roy); grandchildren: Derek Lewis (Clare), Keven Lewis (Kelly), Milan Folkers III (Kelly), Kim Folkers (Sean), Michelle Cota (Steve); niece, Jane Boeck (Albert); nephew, Scott Davis (Tina); great-grandchildren: Siena and Bennett Folkers, Zoey and Luca Conner, Wyatt and Adele Cota; and her very special cousins.

Beth will be interred at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, Illinois with her husband, parents, grandparents and great grandparents. Her immediate family will celebrate at a private service. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk is assisting the family with services.

Beth's secret to a strong and healthy life was endless amounts of ice cream-her major food group.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.