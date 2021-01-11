NORMAL — Bette Lu Keyser 75 of Normal, IL passed away on January 8, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL. She was born January 23, 1945 in Aurora, IL at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Bette was preceded in death by her parents, William and Genevieve Miller Benewich of Aurora, IL.

She is survived by two loving sons: Jeffrey (Chelsea) Keyser and Ryan (Mollie) Keyser all of Mackinaw, IL, one sister, Carole S. Benewich of Batavia, IL; four grandchildren: Kenzie, Grant, Levi, and Lucas Keyser; dear friend, Marilyn Morrow, and the Miller and Benewich cousins and many friends.

Bette graduated from West Aurora High School in 1963, Illinois State University in 1967, received her Master's Degree from the University of Illinois, and her Doctorate in Education from Illinois State University. She spent her career in teaching and during her many years taught over 1000 students. She retired from Illinois State in 2002.

Bette enjoyed genealogy, travel, cheering for her grandchildren at events, college reunions (PEMS), cousin gatherings, and photography.

Private services will be Friday, January 15, 2021. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery.