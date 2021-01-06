LINCOLN — Bette Steffens, 76, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on January 4, 2021, at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln.

Bette was born February 20, 1944, in Lincoln, IL, the daughter of Mayford and Irene Davis of Mount Pulaski. She married Larry Steffens on August 1, 1965, in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death.

Surviving Bette are her children: Renee (Bob) Ponsonby of Bloomington, IL, Jon (Judy) Steffens of Wapella, IL; Jason (Beth) Steffens of Lincoln, IL; and Randall "Randy" (Tina) Steffens of Pontiac, IL; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Darrel Davis of Lincoln, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dale Davis.

Bette retired from Lincoln College as the Bookstore Manager and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was a past board member. She loved being a volunteer class grandmother at Chester East Lincoln and thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the wonderful students there. She was also a member of Lincoln Logan Real Estate Investment Association. Additionally, she was an enthusiastic and dedicated 4-H leader for 20 years and a superintendent of the 4-H Floriculture show at the Logan County Fair.